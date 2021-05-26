Factbox-AstraZeneca's deals to produce and supply its COVID-19 vaccine
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
(Reuters) - AstraZeneca signed a deal on Wednesday in Japan to produce the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, that it developed with Oxford University.
AstraZeneca has signed manufacturing deals with at least 20 firms for distribution worldwide.
Here are the deals it has signed, with the most recent first:
SUPPLY DEALS
REGION/GROUP DOSES FUNDING EXPECTED FURTHER
DELIVERIES
4 Last
Mexico, million Undisclosed week of May 2021
Argentina
African Afreximbank had [nL1N2M10IP]
Union Dropped plans to earlier planned Ongoing
secure the to provide
vaccines for advance
members from the procurement
Serum Institute of commitment
India to avoid guarantees of
duplicating up to $2
efforts by COVAX. billion to the
manufacturers
COVAX
aims to deliver
600 million shots
Bahrain Undisclosed Undisclosed Received first
delivery from
Serum in January
Japan Will procure 120 Undisclosed Undisclosed
million doses from
domestic makers
Chile Had a pre-deal to Undisclosed Undisclosed
purchase 14.4
million doses but
eventually signed
to buy 4 million
Saudi Arabia 3 Undisclosed
million from Serum January 2021
Ecuador Allocated some Mass vaccination
Approximately 5 $200 million started in March
million overall to buy
vaccines
Germany 3 million doses Undisclosed In February
Mali Wants to buy more Over 31 billion At the end of
than 8.4 million CFA francs with March
doses financial
assistance from
GAVI
Morocco 2 million Undisclosed Received in
January
Bolivia 5 million from Undisclosed 228,000 doses
Serum arrived in March
India 110 To be
million from Serum Federal govt delivered in May,
Institute as of received doses June and July
Apr 28, according at 150 Indian
to govt rupees per dose
Kenya 24 million Undisclosed
Arrived in second
week of February
Peru 14 million Undisclosed Supply not due to
begin arriving
until September
Vietnam 30 million Undisclosed Unknown
Indonesia 50 million Undisclosed One
batch arrived in
April 2021
Malaysia 6.4 million Undisclosed Unknown
Colombia 10 million Undisclosed Unknown
Philippines 17 million, Undisclosed Due to
including a receive 2.6 mln
private sector shots in May;
agreement for 2.6 received 525,600
million doses through
COVAX
Thailand Previously First batch
Initially 26 approved budget expected to be {nL4N2IC2R6]
million doses, of 6 billion available in
addition under baht ($199 mid-2021 ?Status
further agreement million)
unknown
Bangladesh 30 million from Undisclosed
Serum Received over 9
mln doses from
Serum earlier; in
March, India gifts
1.2 mln free doses
Spain 31.6 million under Undisclosed Between Dec. 2020
European Union and June 2021
scheme
Switzerland 5.3 million Undisclosed Unknown
Canada Up to 20 million Undisclosed Unknown
doses
Australia "Enough" for Undisclosed Unknown
population of 25
million, free of
cost
European 300 million, 750 million Some
Union option of euros for 300 by end-2020
additional 100 million doses
million dropped
after delays
Latin Initially produce Estimated at First half 2021
America, 150 million doses, $600 million
excluding and eventually for the first
Brazil make at least 400 150 million
million doses
Japan 120 million doses Undisclosed 30 million doses
by March 2021
China Undisclosed Some
Private deal aimed by end-2020
for annual
production
capacity of at
least 100 million
doses in 2020, and
at least 200
million doses by
the end 2021
South Korea 20 million Undisclosed First
shipment was in
February
Russia Unknown Undisclosed Unknown
Israel Unknown Undisclosed Unknown
Brazil Initially receive $356 million Unknown
100 million doses
Serum One billion Undisclosed 400 million before
Institute of end-2020 were
India expected
previously
Epidemic 300 million $750 million, Some before end-
response with $383 from 2020
group CEPI CEPI
and Vaccine
alliance
GAVI
United 300 million $1.2 billion Was earlier
States expected by Oct.
2020
United 100 million 84 million 4 million in 2020.
Kingdom pounds Earlier about 30
million doses were
expected with
initial deliveries
by Sept/Oct. 2020.
MANUFACTURING DEALS
FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER
Filling the
Nipro Corp Japan Undisclosed shot into vials and
packaging it, due to
start in June 2021
Preparing
KM Biologics, Japan Undisclosed and bottling doses
part of Meiji
holdings
IDT Biologika Germany Undisclosed Contract manufacturing
expected to speed up
output of finished
COVID-19 vaccine in the
second quarter
CSL Ltd Australia Undisclosed Additional 20 million
requested by Australian
government,
approximately 30
million doses already
being manufactured
Halix B.V. Netherlands Undisclosed Commercial manufacture
of the vaccine
Siam Thailand Undisclosed Manufacture and supply
Bioscience, the vaccine in Thailand
SCG and other nations in
Southeast Asia
Albany U.S. Undisclosed Produce millions of
Molecular doses through finishing
Research services at
manufacturing plant in
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Oxford UK 15 million Unknown number of doses
Biomedica pounds to for large-scale
reserve commercial manufacture
manufacturin under expanded deal. In
g capacity, May, company said AZ
further 35 commissioned more
million batches from it for H2
pounds plus 2021
costs
payable in
certain
situations
Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Making the drug
substance at its
Maryland facility. AZ's
second deal with firm
Foundation of Mexico Undisclosed Latin American supply
Mexican with Argentina,
billionaire excluding Brazil, could
Carlos Slim reach 250 million
mAbxience of Argentina Undisclosed Initially producing 150
the INSUD million doses for Latin
Group America, excluding
Brazil
Kangtai Bio China Undisclosed Aimed for
Annual production
capacity of at least
100 million doses in
2020, and at least 200
million doses by
end-2021
Emergent U.S. $174 million Undisclosed doses in
BioSolutions second deal with AZ.
Cut manufacturing for
AZ vaccine at its
Baltimore plant in
April
SK Bioscience South Korea Undisclosed Undiluted solutions of
the vaccine until early
2021
R-Pharm Russia Undisclosed Unknown doses
Daiichi Japan Undisclosed Unknown doses
Sankyo
Fundação Brazil $127 million About 30 million doses
Osvaldo Cruz
(Fiocruz)
Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical trial supply
Pharmaceutica
l
Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million doses per
Biosciences month
Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and
packaging capacity at
its manufacturing
facility in Anagni,
Italy
Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million doses
BioSolutions
Serum India Undisclosed One billion doses for
Institute of low and middle-income
India countries. 400 million
before end-2020 were
expected previously
Oxford UK Undisclosed Manufacturing unknown
Biomedica number of doses
Sources: Company statements, Government reports, WHO, Reuters reporting
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Clarence Fernandez)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Reuters Japan Health United States France Asia Australia India Russia Europe Spain Philippines South Korea Germany Italy Thailand Indonesia Israel Middle East Malaysia Canada US Brazil Latin America United Kingdom UK Mexico Netherlands Sweden