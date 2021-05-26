Factbox-AstraZeneca's deals to produce and supply its COVID-19 vaccine

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - AstraZeneca signed a deal on Wednesday in Japan to produce the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, that it developed with Oxford University.

AstraZeneca has signed manufacturing deals with at least 20 firms for distribution worldwide.

Here are the deals it has signed, with the most recent first:

SUPPLY DEALS

REGION/GROUP DOSES FUNDING EXPECTED FURTHER

DELIVERIES

4 Last

Mexico, million Undisclosed week of May 2021

Argentina

African Afreximbank had [nL1N2M10IP]

Union Dropped plans to earlier planned Ongoing

secure the to provide

vaccines for advance

members from the procurement

Serum Institute of commitment

India to avoid guarantees of

duplicating up to $2

efforts by COVAX. billion to the

manufacturers

COVAX

aims to deliver

600 million shots

Bahrain Undisclosed Undisclosed Received first

delivery from

Serum in January

Japan Will procure 120 Undisclosed Undisclosed

million doses from

domestic makers

Chile Had a pre-deal to Undisclosed Undisclosed

purchase 14.4

million doses but

eventually signed

to buy 4 million

Saudi Arabia 3 Undisclosed

million from Serum January 2021

Ecuador Allocated some Mass vaccination

Approximately 5 $200 million started in March

million overall to buy

vaccines

Germany 3 million doses Undisclosed In February

Mali Wants to buy more Over 31 billion At the end of

than 8.4 million CFA francs with March

doses financial

assistance from

GAVI

Morocco 2 million Undisclosed Received in

January

Bolivia 5 million from Undisclosed 228,000 doses

Serum arrived in March

India 110 To be

million from Serum Federal govt delivered in May,

Institute as of received doses June and July

Apr 28, according at 150 Indian

to govt rupees per dose

Kenya 24 million Undisclosed

Arrived in second

week of February

Peru 14 million Undisclosed Supply not due to

begin arriving

until September

Vietnam 30 million Undisclosed Unknown

Indonesia 50 million Undisclosed One

batch arrived in

April 2021

Malaysia 6.4 million Undisclosed Unknown

Colombia 10 million Undisclosed Unknown

Philippines 17 million, Undisclosed Due to

including a receive 2.6 mln

private sector shots in May;

agreement for 2.6 received 525,600

million doses through

COVAX

Thailand Previously First batch

Initially 26 approved budget expected to be {nL4N2IC2R6]

million doses, of 6 billion available in

addition under baht ($199 mid-2021 ?Status

further agreement million)

unknown

Bangladesh 30 million from Undisclosed

Serum Received over 9

mln doses from

Serum earlier; in

March, India gifts

1.2 mln free doses

Spain 31.6 million under Undisclosed Between Dec. 2020

European Union and June 2021

scheme

Switzerland 5.3 million Undisclosed Unknown

Canada Up to 20 million Undisclosed Unknown

doses

Australia "Enough" for Undisclosed Unknown

population of 25

million, free of

cost

European 300 million, 750 million Some

Union option of euros for 300 by end-2020

additional 100 million doses

million dropped

after delays

Latin Initially produce Estimated at First half 2021

America, 150 million doses, $600 million

excluding and eventually for the first

Brazil make at least 400 150 million

million doses

Japan 120 million doses Undisclosed 30 million doses

by March 2021

China Undisclosed Some

Private deal aimed by end-2020

for annual

production

capacity of at

least 100 million

doses in 2020, and

at least 200

million doses by

the end 2021

South Korea 20 million Undisclosed First

shipment was in

February

Russia Unknown Undisclosed Unknown

Israel Unknown Undisclosed Unknown

Brazil Initially receive $356 million Unknown

100 million doses

Serum One billion Undisclosed 400 million before

Institute of end-2020 were

India expected

previously

Epidemic 300 million $750 million, Some before end-

response with $383 from 2020

group CEPI CEPI

and Vaccine

alliance

GAVI

United 300 million $1.2 billion Was earlier

States expected by Oct.

2020

United 100 million 84 million 4 million in 2020.

Kingdom pounds Earlier about 30

million doses were

expected with

initial deliveries

by Sept/Oct. 2020.

MANUFACTURING DEALS

FIRM BASED IN DEAL VALUE FOR FURTHER

Filling the

Nipro Corp Japan Undisclosed shot into vials and

packaging it, due to

start in June 2021

Preparing

KM Biologics, Japan Undisclosed and bottling doses

part of Meiji

holdings

IDT Biologika Germany Undisclosed Contract manufacturing

expected to speed up

output of finished

COVID-19 vaccine in the

second quarter

CSL Ltd Australia Undisclosed Additional 20 million

requested by Australian

government,

approximately 30

million doses already

being manufactured

Halix B.V. Netherlands Undisclosed Commercial manufacture

of the vaccine

Siam Thailand Undisclosed Manufacture and supply

Bioscience, the vaccine in Thailand

SCG and other nations in

Southeast Asia

Albany U.S. Undisclosed Produce millions of

Molecular doses through finishing

Research services at

manufacturing plant in

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Oxford UK 15 million Unknown number of doses

Biomedica pounds to for large-scale

reserve commercial manufacture

manufacturin under expanded deal. In

g capacity, May, company said AZ

further 35 commissioned more

million batches from it for H2

pounds plus 2021

costs

payable in

certain

situations

Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Making the drug

substance at its

Maryland facility. AZ's

second deal with firm

Foundation of Mexico Undisclosed Latin American supply

Mexican with Argentina,

billionaire excluding Brazil, could

Carlos Slim reach 250 million

mAbxience of Argentina Undisclosed Initially producing 150

the INSUD million doses for Latin

Group America, excluding

Brazil

Kangtai Bio China Undisclosed Aimed for

Annual production

capacity of at least

100 million doses in

2020, and at least 200

million doses by

end-2021

Emergent U.S. $174 million Undisclosed doses in

BioSolutions second deal with AZ.

Cut manufacturing for

AZ vaccine at its

Baltimore plant in

April

SK Bioscience South Korea Undisclosed Undiluted solutions of

the vaccine until early

2021

R-Pharm Russia Undisclosed Unknown doses

Daiichi Japan Undisclosed Unknown doses

Sankyo

Fundação Brazil $127 million About 30 million doses

Osvaldo Cruz

(Fiocruz)

Symbiosis Scotland Undisclosed Clinical trial supply

Pharmaceutica

l

Cobra U.S. Undisclosed One million doses per

Biosciences month

Catalent U.S. Undisclosed Vial filling and

packaging capacity at

its manufacturing

facility in Anagni,

Italy

Emergent U.S. $87 million 300 million doses

BioSolutions

Serum India Undisclosed One billion doses for

Institute of low and middle-income

India countries. 400 million

before end-2020 were

expected previously

Oxford UK Undisclosed Manufacturing unknown

Biomedica number of doses

Sources: Company statements, Government reports, WHO, Reuters reporting

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html