BOJ eyes extension to pandemic-aid scheme as COVID curbs persist

Newsfrom Japan





By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's expected extension of state of emergency curbs to combat COVID-19 heightens the chance the central bank will push back the current September deadline for a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from the health crisis.

Bank of Japan officials, including Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, have repeatedly said they will extend the pandemic-relief programme if needed to underpin a fragile recovery as the country struggles with a resurgence in infections.

The BOJ may decide on an extension as early as its rate review in June, as the government looks to extend the curbs by three weeks, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

"Ideally, the BOJ would spend more time scrutinising whether some tweaks are needed in extending the steps in response to changes in how the pandemic is affecting corporate funding," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.

"But if the BOJ wants to move quickly to show it's working hand in hand with the government to combat the pandemic, it will probably extend the steps in June," she said.

The government is looking to extend the current state of emergency curbs until June 20, a cabinet minister said on Friday, clouding the outlook for Japan's fragile recovery.

The BOJ last year ramped up asset purchases and put in place a loan programme aimed at channeling money to cash-strapped small firms to cushion the blow from the health crisis. It extended the deadline for the steps once to September.

The central bank typically extends the deadline of such programmes by half a year. Analysts have seen an extension to the relief measures as a done deal, as slow vaccine rollouts and a resurgence in infections weigh on an already weak economy.

The BOJ next meets for a rate review on June 17-18. Waiting until the following meeting on July 15-16 would allow the BOJ to scrutinise the outcome of its closely-watched "tankan" corporate survey due on July 1.

The central bank still describes corporate funding conditions as severe. But officials have recently pointed to a divergence between manufacturers benefitting from robust overseas demand, and retailers continuing to suffer the hit from curbs to domestic activity.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html