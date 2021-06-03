Japan working to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan this month -Kyodo

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A syringe with a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is displayed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Cancer and Infectious Diseases Center Komagome Hospital in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A syringe with a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is displayed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Cancer and Infectious Diseases Center Komagome Hospital in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi in parliament on Thursday said he is working to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan this month, Kyodo news agency reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday said Japan will donate about 30 million vaccine doses to other countries and regions through the COVAX programme.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Health Asia East Asia Taiwan