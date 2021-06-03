Japan working to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan this month -Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi in parliament on Thursday said he is working to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan this month, Kyodo news agency reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday said Japan will donate about 30 million vaccine doses to other countries and regions through the COVAX programme.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

