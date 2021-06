Japan plans to donate 1.2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan - NHK

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government plans to donate 1.2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan to help the island following a rise in cases, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan's government will begin preparations for vaccine shipments from Friday, NHK said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly)

