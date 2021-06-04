JPMorgan credit card spending ticks up, modestly helping loan growth

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Spending by customers holding JPMorgan Chase & Co credit cards is up 17% year to date over the same period in 2019, bank co-president Gordon Smith said on Thursday.

The uptick in credit card spending should mean that loans begin to grow modestly by the end of the year, Smith said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters United States US New York