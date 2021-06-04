France's Le Maire urges G7 to seize opportunity for global tax deal

Newsfrom Japan





PARIS (Reuters) - French finance minister Bruno Le Maire urged all members of the G7, which France is part of, to seize the opportunity to broker a deal on a global minimal corporate tax rate.

"A global agreement on corporate tax is in sight – let's make sure it happens", Le Maire said on his Twitter account.

