Nissan, Honda report lower China sales in May, Toyota up

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd saw lower sales in May in China, the world's biggest vehicle market, while Toyota Motor Corp reported higher sales.

Nissan said in a statement on Friday that it sold 111,096 vehicles, down 14.6% from a year earlier, while Honda's sales fell 4.1% to 128,713 cars.

Toyota said it sold 168,900 cars in China, up 1.5%.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; editing by Jason Neely)

FILE PHOTO: People visit the Nissan booth at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
FILE PHOTO: An employee is seen on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory after lockdown measures in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su
