Honda says to end output at powertrain unit factory in Tochigi in 2025

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Friday it will end production at its powertrain unit factory in Japan's Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo in 2025, to adapt to environmental changes surrounding the global auto industry.

Local procurement of powertrain unit parts has grown with the expansion of overseas production, leading to a decline in supply from Japan, the carmaker said in a statement.

