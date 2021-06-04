Honda says to end output at powertrain unit factory in Tochigi in 2025

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Honda
FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Friday it will end production at its powertrain unit factory in Japan's Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo in 2025, to adapt to environmental changes surrounding the global auto industry.

Local procurement of powertrain unit parts has grown with the expansion of overseas production, leading to a decline in supply from Japan, the carmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia East Asia