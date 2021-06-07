Peru's markets inch higher with election still too close to call

Newsfrom Japan





By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) -Peru's financial markets looked to be inching fractionally higher on Monday, as the weekend's presidential election run-off vote between socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and the more conservative Keiko Fujimori remained too close to call.

The final result may not be known for days, but Peru's currency and bonds have suffered since Castillo scored a surprise first round win back in April on promises of more state control of the country's mining, energy and telecoms industries.

"If Castillo is confirmed as president elect, we believe the central bank would be tested under regime change, likely facing capital flight following the election outcome," JPMorgan said in a research note.

"If the regime-continuity candidate (Keiko) Fujimori ends up winning ... we expect financial conditions to normalize despite the political challenges ahead amid a very polarized society."

Latest results from electoral agency ONPE showed Fujimori with 50.5% and Castillo around 49.5%, with around 90% of the vote counted and the gap narrowing with late votes expected to be more rural, favouring the leftist candidate.

The country's small selection of euro-dominated government bonds saw their prices inch higher in European trading, but most investors were waiting for the currency market and much larger dollar-denominated bonds to reopen.

The election came after a turbulent year in Peru. The Andean nation has churned through three presidents since late 2020, has the world's highest per capita COVID-19 death toll, and experienced its worst economic crash in three decades.

Fujimori, a 46-year-old who has tilted at the presidency twice before, has pledged to follow the free-market model and maintain economic stability in the world’s second-largest copper producer.

Castillo, the son of peasant farmers, has promised to redraft the constitution to strengthen the role of the state, take a larger portion of profits from mining firms and nationalize key industries.

The country's sol currency has fallen roughly 6% against the U.S. dollar since April as the uncertainty has escalated.

That is despite the country's central bank using the equivalent of $11 billion, or 5.4% of GDP, to intervene in the currency market either through direct buying or via swaps, JPMorgan estimated.

"Whoever wins, probably Peru is not going to have a great next five years," Federico Kaune, global EM senior portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management, had said ahead of the election due to the fact politics would remain deeply divided.

"Peru is an investment grade country so if something does go wrong it could give us a pretty nasty surprise," adding that some of Castillo's views on state involvement in the economy were similar in some ways to those of Venezuela or Bolivia.

Gustavo Medeiros, deputy head of research at emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore Group, said: "Keiko would be the candidate where you'd have more visibility in terms of her policies."

"She's promised a bunch of fiscal transfers and she's promised a bunch of more heterodox policies than you'd expect from a centre-right candidate."

