Semiconductor shortages hamper Germany's economic recovery - Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - The semiconductor shortages in manufacturing are complicating Germany's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"In any case, the bottlenecks are making the economic recovery after the crisis more difficult," Merkel said at the virtual opening of a Bosch semiconductor plant in Dresden.

