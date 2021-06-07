Semiconductor shortages hamper Germany's economic recovery - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media following a meeting with East German state prime ministers at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool
BERLIN (Reuters) - The semiconductor shortages in manufacturing are complicating Germany's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"In any case, the bottlenecks are making the economic recovery after the crisis more difficult," Merkel said at the virtual opening of a Bosch semiconductor plant in Dresden.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

