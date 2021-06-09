Japan minister says aims to raise security ties with Australia to new levels
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday he aimed to hold talks with Australia's foreign and defence ministers on strengthening bilateral cooperation to raise the two countries' security ties to new levels.
Motegi made the comment at the start of a meeting, via video conferencing, between foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Australia.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (2nd R) and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi (R) attend a video conference with Australian Foreign Minister and Minister for Women Marise Payne (top L) on screen, and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton (top R) on screen, at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 9, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi (L) attend a video conference with Australian Foreign Minister and Minister for Women Marise Payne and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton (not in picture- at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo during their "2 plus 2" ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan June 9, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi takes part in a trilateral meeting with USA and South Korea on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London, Britain May 5, 2021. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS