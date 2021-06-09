Japan minister says aims to raise security ties with Australia to new levels

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday he aimed to hold talks with Australia's foreign and defence ministers on strengthening bilateral cooperation to raise the two countries' security ties to new levels.

Motegi made the comment at the start of a meeting, via video conferencing, between foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Australia.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)













