Japan aims to vaccinate all those who want shots by Oct-Nov, says PM

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to finish vaccinating all citizens who have applied for shots by October-November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during a debate between party leaders on Wednesday.

Less than 50 days before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has vaccinated about 11% of its ppopulation with at least one dose, a slow rollout compared with other advanced economies.

