Japan aims to vaccinate all those who want shots by Oct-Nov, says PM

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers his policy speech at the opening of the Lower House parliamentary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to finish vaccinating all citizens who have applied for shots by October-November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during a debate between party leaders on Wednesday.

Less than 50 days before the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has vaccinated about 11% of its ppopulation with at least one dose, a slow rollout compared with other advanced economies.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

