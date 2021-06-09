Japan will aim to meet fiscal targets, raise minimum wage - PM

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government will aim to achieve its fiscal targets including its goal to bring the primary balance to a surplus.

Suga also said the government will strive to raise the nationwide average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($9) an hour soon.

Suga made the remarks at a meeting of the government's top economic council, which approved the government's fiscal blueprint for this year.

($1 = 109.4700 yen)

