Japan will aim to meet fiscal targets, raise minimum wage - PM

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference after the government's decision to exted a state of emergency amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 28, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government will aim to achieve its fiscal targets including its goal to bring the primary balance to a surplus.

Suga also said the government will strive to raise the nationwide average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($9) an hour soon.

Suga made the remarks at a meeting of the government's top economic council, which approved the government's fiscal blueprint for this year.

($1 = 109.4700 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Health Olympics Asia