Cornish 'mizzle' forces Johnson to change Biden meeting venue

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - English mist and rain forced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change the planned venue for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, a U.S. official said.

The location has been changed due to weather, the official said, after rainy mist - known as "mizzle" by locals - enveloped the sandy beaches and ragged coastline of the southern English county of Cornwall.

