Canada's Trudeau called for concerted G7 approach to China - source
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said.
G7 leaders - who together control about $40 trillion in economic clout - reached broad alignment on building a concerted approach to China, the source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
"Trudeau's message today was that we really need to work to build a consensus on a unified approach to the challenges that China presents all of us," the source said. "We have to show solidarity as a group and show action as a group as well."
"There is a general alignment" at the G7 on China, the source said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
Reuters Japan Health United States France Asia Europe Germany Italy Canada US United Kingdom G7 UK Belt and Road Initiative