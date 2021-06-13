Environmentalist Attenborough tells G7: We need the will to tackle climate change

Newsfrom Japan





FALMOUTH, England (Reuters) - British environmentalist David Attenborough told Group of Seven leaders on Sunday that tackling climate change was now as much a political challenge as it was a scientific one.

"We know in detail what is happening to our planet, and we know many of the things we need to do during this decade," he said in a recorded video address.

"Tackling climate change is now as much a political and communications challenge as it is a scientific or technological one. We have the skills to address it in time, all we need is the global will to do so."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James, editing by William Schomberg)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html