Japan's Daiichi Sankyo halts trials of existing drug for COVID-19 treatment

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Tuesday it was halting development of an existing drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

Daiichi Sankyo in March started a clinical trial in Japan of an inhaled form of nafamostat mesylate with COVID-19 patients. The company said in a statement it was discontinuing the trial without citing a reason. The Nikkei newspaper reported that there were safety concerns.

Nafamostat is used in the treatment of pancreatitis and has antiviral properties.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, editing by Louise Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html