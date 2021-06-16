Germany's Bike24 seeks valuation of up to $985 million in Frankfurt listing

Newsfrom Japan





BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Bike24 plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the end of June in a deal that could value the online bicycle dealership at as much as 812 million euros ($985 million), the company said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a cycling boom, with many people buying bikes to exercise or to avoid the risk of infection on buses or trains.

Dresden-based Bike24 said the price range for its listing has been set at 15-19 euros per share, which would give it a market value of 662-812 million euros.

The deal would be the latest in a flurry of IPOs, with online fashion retailer About You due to go public on Wednesday, following online used car dealer Auto1 earlier this year.

Online sporting goods retailer Signa Sports United plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with a blank check company, in a deal valuing the firm at $3.2 billion. It is using some of the proceeds to buy bicycle goods store Wiggle, making it about four times larger in the sub-sector than Bike24.

The flotation would give Bike24 a valuation of 2.1-2.5 times its expected revenues, a premium to the Signa Sports United deal, which was valued at at 1.6 times.

U.S. financial investor The Riverside Company first invested in Bike24 in 2015. CEO Andres Martin-Birner and his fellow founders are also shareholders in the business, which was founded in 2002.

The Bike24 offering consists of new shares worth 100 million euros. Altogether, shares worth 386-459 million euros will be sold, assuming a full exercise of the over-allotment and upsize options.

Investment banks Berenberg and JP Morgan are advising on the initial public offering for Bike24, which has achieved growth rates averaging 30% in recent years. The company last year posted earnings before interest and tax of 10 million euros in 2020 on revenues of 199 million.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik and Arno Schuetze, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Barbara Lewis)

