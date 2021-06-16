Tokyo Stock Exchange operator asks Toshiba to disclose issues on shareholder pressure
TOKYO (Reuters) - The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has asked Toshiba Corp to properly disclose issues around its alleged pressure on shareholders, a spokesperson for Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which owns the bourse, said on Wednesday.
The head of JPX, Akira Kiyota, made the comment at a regular news conference, according to the spokesperson.
