China regulator approves first wholly foreign-owned money market broker

Newsfrom Japan





BEIJING (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator's Beijing office approved to launch the country's first wholly foreign-owned money market broker.

The company, Ueda Yagi Money Broking (China) Co Ltd, will be China's sixth money broking firm, which is entitled to operate brokerage business in forex, money, and bond markets.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Tony Munroe, editing by Louise Heavens)

