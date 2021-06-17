Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

Newsfrom Japan





NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.41% at 90.901, its highest since May 7.

