Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports by late July -govt spokesman

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports by around late July, the country's top government spokesman said on Thursday.

"We want to start around that time once overall preparations are made," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health Olympics Asia East Asia