JPMmorgan, Citibank, six others cleared for next bond sale - EU Commission source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Nomura, Unicredit, Credit Agricole, JPMorgan, Citibank, Barclays, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank can take part in the next syndicated debt sale backing the European Commission's up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund, a Commission source said on Friday.

The EU executive is still assessing the other two banks banned from bond sale, the source said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Yoruk Bahcelli in London; editing by Louise Heavens)

