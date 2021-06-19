Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos on Saturday endorsed the continued leadership of Toshiba Corp Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama, who has come under intense pressure to resign amid a deepening crisis at the Japanese conglomerate.

Both Nagayama and Roos served as independent directors at Sony Group Corp's board when the electronic giant emerged from a turbulent earnings period to a sharp recovery.

"I am convinced Toshiba's shareholders will benefit from him continuing to provide his steady hand and strong leadership," Roos said in the statement.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos (R), flanked by Lt. Gen. Salvatore Angelella, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, delivers a statement at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp. Board of Directors Chairperson Osamu Nagayama attends a news conference in Tokyo Japan June 14, 2021, in this handout photo taken and released by Toshiba Corporation. Toshiba Corporation/Handout via REUTERS

