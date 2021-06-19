Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan John Roos on Saturday endorsed the continued leadership of Toshiba Corp Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama, who has come under intense pressure to resign amid a deepening crisis at the Japanese conglomerate.

Both Nagayama and Roos served as independent directors at Sony Group Corp's board when the electronic giant emerged from a turbulent earnings period to a sharp recovery.

"I am convinced Toshiba's shareholders will benefit from him continuing to provide his steady hand and strong leadership," Roos said in the statement.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)













