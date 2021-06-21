Tokyo organisers to cap spectators at 10,000 per venue

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Organiers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 people per venue for the Games, or 50% of capacity, promising to hold the event safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50% of venue capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 people," organisers said in a statement.

