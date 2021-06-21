Hyundai completes Boston Dynamics purchase from SoftBank

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group had completed the acquisition of robotics firm Boston Dynamics from the Japanese conglomerate.

The deal, which was announced last December and valued the maker of the "Spot" robot at $1.1 billion, gives Hyundai an 80% stake with SoftBank retaining the remaining 20%.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)









(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html