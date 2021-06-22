Uber Eats Japan charged for suspected breach of immigration law - Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html