Mazda to temporarily halt production at Japanese plant in July due to chip shortage

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it will suspend production at a factory in Japan for a total of ten days in July due to a chip shortage.

The automaker's Hofu Plant No.1 in Yamaguchi prefecture, located in southwest Japan, will halt production between July 5 and 9 as well as July 12 and 16.

