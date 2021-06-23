Mazda to temporarily halt production at Japanese plant in July due to chip shortage

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A Mazda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/Files
A Mazda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it will suspend production at a factory in Japan for a total of ten days in July due to a chip shortage.

The automaker's Hofu Plant No.1 in Yamaguchi prefecture, located in southwest Japan, will halt production between July 5 and 9 as well as July 12 and 16.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia India East Asia Europe