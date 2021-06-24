Japan advisory panel on fiscal, debt policy held final meeting - govt official
TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese finance ministry panel consisting of academics and corporate executives that has offered long-term proposals on fixing the country's finances held its final meeting on Thursday, a finance ministry official said.
The official also said a new forum to discuss the country's finances would be set up in the future that would take the place of the panel, which met about twice a year to debate Japan's fiscal policy and long-term debt issuance plans.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html