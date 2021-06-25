Lawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp shareholders voted 69.77% in favour of electing lawyer Ken Siegel to the conglomerate's board at this week's annual shareholder meeting.

The lower approval vote than other appointments, which need a majority in favour, comes after proxy adviser Glass Lewis urged https://www.reuters.com/article/softbank-group-corporate-governance-idCNL3N2NQ095 shareholders to oppose the election due to Siegel's professional ties to SoftBank.

By contrast shareholders voted 99.85% in favour of the SoftBank's other new independent director, gaming executive Keiko Erikawa. Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son received 97.92%.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edmund Blair)

