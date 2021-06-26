Speculators decrease short dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data
By Karen Brettell
(Reuters) - Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net short dollar position fell to $12.80 billion in the week ended June 22, compared with a net short of $18.99 billion the previous week.
In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $13.04 billion, compared with a net short of $19.06 billion a week earlier.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net dollar long by $6.085 billion
22 Jun 2021 Prior week
week
Long 34,118 22,974
Short 87,980 69,824
Net -53,862 -46,850
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net dollar short by $-13.29 billion
22 Jun 2021 Prior week
week
Long 207,863 210,816
Short 118,806 92,630
Net 89,057 118,186
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net dollar short by $-1.563 billion
22 Jun 2021 Prior week
week
Long 51,445 55,203
Short 33,518 23,033
Net 17,927 32,170
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net dollar short by $-1.846 billion
22 Jun 2021 Prior week
week
Long 20,980 14,875
Short 7,428 5,488
Net 13,552 9,387
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net dollar short by $-3.513 billion
22 Jun 2021 Prior week
week
Long 69,074 73,071
Short 25,849 28,817
Net 43,225 44,254
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net dollar long by $1.327 billion
22 Jun 2021 Prior week
week
Long 56,133 40,139
Short 73,708 58,019
Net -17,575 -17,880
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net dollar long by $-0.703 billion
22 Jun 2021 Prior week
week
Long 61,955 68,675
Short 90,546 92,605
Net -28,591 -23,930
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net dollar short by $-0.231 billion
22 Jun 2021 Prior week
week
Long 19,171 18,466
Short 15,885 15,201
Net 3,286 3,265
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html