Japan's consumption helped by declining coronavirus infections - economy minister

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's declining trend in new coronavirus infections is helping private consumption recover, especially in regions that are not implementing quasi-emergency curbs, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

"The number of infections nationwide is on a declining trend, settling down," Nishimura told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

"As (infections) are settling down nationwide, consumption is gradually returning in various areas," he said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html