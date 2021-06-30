Malaysia to receive vaccines donated by Japan, U.S. this week

Newsfrom Japan





KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will receive 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by Japan on Thursday, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

Malaysia country will receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the United States on Friday, Khairy said.

Japan has agreed to donate similar amounts of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia also.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

