Google to buy Japan payment startup for $182 million-plus - Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is set to buy Japanese smartphone payment startup Pring for more than 20 billion yen ($181.9 million), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html