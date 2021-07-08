Google to buy Japan payment startup for $182 million-plus - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave

TOKYO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is set to buy Japanese smartphone payment startup Pring for more than 20 billion yen ($181.9 million), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)

