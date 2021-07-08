Japan PM Suga: coronavirus infections rising in Tokyo area due partly to Delta variant

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that the number of coronavirus infections was rising in the Tokyo area due partly to growing numbers of the Delta variant.

Suga also said thorough measures would be taken to prevent Olympic athletes from bringing the virus into Japan in connection with the Games, set to open in about two weeks.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html