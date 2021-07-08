Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators - Games minister

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have agreed to hold the event without spectators under a COVID-19 state of emergency, Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Sakura Murakami, Ju-min Park; Editing by)









