Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators - Games minister
TOKYO (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have agreed to hold the event without spectators under a COVID-19 state of emergency, Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday.
