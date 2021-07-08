Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators - Games minister

Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have agreed to hold the event without spectators under a COVID-19 state of emergency, Japan's Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa speaks during the five-party meeting in Tokyo, Japan July 8, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS
Tokyo Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa speaks during the five-party meeting in Tokyo, Japan July 8, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

Scaffoldings for the spectator seats are seen at Aomi Urban Sports Park, ahead of the opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Scaffoldings for the spectator seats are seen at Aomi Urban Sports Park, ahead of the opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

