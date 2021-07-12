BOJ to buy 'green bonds' as part of FX management - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will buy 'green bonds' as part of measures to manage foreign currencies, Jiji news agency reported on Monday, without citing sources.
The report comes ahead of the central bank's July 15-16 policy-setting meeting.
