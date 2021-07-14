Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases hit highest mark since late January

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,149 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since Jan. 22, as the capital gears up for the summer Olympics slated to start on July 23.

