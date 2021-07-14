Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases hit highest mark since late January

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, makes his way at a local shopping street in Tokyo, Japan, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,149 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since Jan. 22, as the capital gears up for the summer Olympics slated to start on July 23.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

