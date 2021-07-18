Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 189.91 million, death toll at 4,246,103

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

NEW YORK (Reuters) - More than 189.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,246,103​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 607,763 34,226,414 18.6

India 413,091 31,064,908 3.05

Brazil 540,398 19,308,109 25.8

Russia 314,833 5,933,115 21.79

France 111,451 5,844,249 16.64

Turkey 50,450 5,514,373 6.13

United Kingdom 128,683 5,386,340 19.36

Argentina 101,160 4,737,213 22.74

Colombia 115,333 4,601,335 23.23

Italy 127,864 4,284,332 21.16

Spain 81,096 4,100,222 17.33

Germany 91,338 3,742,260 11.02

Iran 86,791 3,485,940 10.61

Poland 75,205 2,881,241 19.8

Indonesia 72,489 2,832,755 2.71

Mexico 236,015 2,642,068 18.7

South Africa 66,385 2,269,179 11.49

Ukraine 52,718 2,244,196 11.81

Peru 194,935 2,090,175 59.75

Netherlands 17,775 1,788,435 10.32

Czech Republic 30,336 1,670,823 28.54

Chile 34,309 1,596,549 18.32

Philippines 26,598 1,502,359 2.49

Iraq 17,751 1,474,865 4.62

Canada 26,489 1,422,641 7.15

Belgium 25,209 1,103,413 22.05

Sweden 14,646 1,094,287 14.39

Bangladesh 17,669 1,093,411 1.1

Romania 34,252 1,081,588 17.6

Pakistan 22,760 986,668 1.07

Portugal 17,194 923,747 16.72

Malaysia 6,866 905,851 2.18

Israel 6,443 849,654 7.25

Japan 15,042 835,223 1.19

Hungary 30,015 808,725 30.7

Jordan 9,879 760,161 9.92

Serbia 7,080 718,465 10.14

Switzerland 10,375 707,976 12.19

Nepal 9,527 665,886 3.39

United Arab Emirates 1,892 657,884 1.96

Austria 10,728 653,412 12.14

Morocco 9,427 552,635 2.62

Lebanon 7,883 550,004 11.51

Tunisia 17,009 526,487 14.71

Saudi Arabia 8,048 507,423 2.39

Kazakhstan 4,909 483,412 2.69

Ecuador 21,899 473,647 12.82

Bolivia 17,406 460,818 15.33

Greece 12,840 455,754 11.96

Paraguay 14,178 443,378 20.38

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html