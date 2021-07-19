S.Korea says Moon's Japan visit, summit with Suga "still uncertain"

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: South Korea
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in poses with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's Japan visit and summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is "still uncertain", South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Monday.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Olympics Asia East Asia Europe South Korea