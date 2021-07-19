S.Korea says Moon's Japan visit, summit with Suga "still uncertain"
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's Japan visit and summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is "still uncertain", South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Monday.
