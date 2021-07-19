Nintendo says has no plans for further Switch model
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo has "no plans" to launch a new model of its Switch gaming device beyond the screen upgrade announced this month, the company said on Monday after media reports.
The $349.99 Nintendo Switch OLED will launch on Oct. 8. The Kyoto-based firm said it has "no plans for launching any other model at this time".
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by David Goodman)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html