Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India -Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle (EV) market by 2025 starting in its stronghold market India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.

"We have been saying that we will enter EV and strong hybrid cars in India by 2025," a Suzuki spokesperson said, but added that the company has not announced any price or whether it will launch EVs in India first.

($1 = 110.0800 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Jason Neely)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html