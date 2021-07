Japan to remove diplomat from S.Korea embassy after comment on President Moon: Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will soon remove senior diplomat Hirohisa Soma from its embassy to South Korea after he was reported to have made an inappropriate comment on President Moon Jae-in, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a government source.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Gareth Jones)

