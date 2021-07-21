Japan health experts warns rising COVID-19 cases could burden Tokyo medical system
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese health experts said on Wednesday there were concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo could add to the burden on the medical system and create delays in patient care.
Extra caution is needed going into a four-day holiday as vacation times have previously been linked to infection spikes, Takaji Wakita, the head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told reporters after a meeting of health advisors to the government.
