Daily coronavirus cases in Tokyo total 1,979, most since January

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo rose to 1,979 cases on Thursday, the city said, the highest level since January, as Japan's capital readied for the opening of the Olympic Games on Friday.

The rate was 671 more cases than the Thursday last week.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Peter Graff)

