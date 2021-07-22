Toyota to halt subsidiary's plant due to parts shortage

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would temporarily suspend a subsidiary's plant for a total of five days due to a parts shortage resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia.

Toyota Auto Body Co's Fujimatsu plant in Japan's Aichi Prefecture would be suspended on July 29-30 and Aug. 2-4, the automaker said in a statement.

Toyota also halted three plants in Thailand this week also due to a shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the Southeast Asian country, the spokesperson said.

Production stoppage at these three Thai plants would last until July 28, and Toyota would decide separately if the plants will resume following that date, the spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, Honda Motor Co said the company would suspend car production at its Suzuka plant for five days in early August due to COVID-related supply troubles in Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html