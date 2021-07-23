Japan PM seeks faster COVID vaccine delivery from Pfizer- media

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with the CEO of Pfizer Inc on Friday, requesting faster delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, the Nikkei reported, as the Olympic host nation struggles with a slow rollout of vaccine amid a surge in infections.

Suga asked Albert Bourla to accelerate the delivery of vaccines due to arrive after October, the business daily reported, as some local governments grapple with limited supply.

A government statement said the two exchanged views on ensuring the stable supply of vaccines. Suga's office and Pfizer's local headquarters could not be reached immediately on a Japanese national holiday for comment.

While Japan's vaccine rollout has ramped up rapidly, a slow start compared to other developed nations means only 35% of the population has had at least one shot as the Olympics begins, according to a Reuters tracker.

