Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,359 COVID-19 cases on Friday, part of a wave of infection in the capital as the Olympic Games kick off.

Tokyo reported 1,979 cases on Thursday, the highest level since January.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey, Editing by William Maclean)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html