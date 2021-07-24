Tokyo daily covid-19 cases total 1,128 on Saturday
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Saturday as Japan's capital kicked off the Olympic Games.
Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.
The number tends to be lower on holidays and weekends due to less testing.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html