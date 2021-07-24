Tokyo daily covid-19 cases total 1,128 on Saturday

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Police officers walk in a line as they observe social distancing, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
FILE PHOTO: Police officers walk in a line as they observe social distancing, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,128 COVID-19 cases on Saturday as Japan's capital kicked off the Olympic Games.

Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.

The number tends to be lower on holidays and weekends due to less testing.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health Olympics Asia