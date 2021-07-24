Olympics-Judo-Kosovo’s Krasniqi wins first judo gold medal at Tokyo 2020

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kosovo’s judoka Distria Krasniqi won the gold medal in the women’s -48kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, beating Japanese rival Funa Tonaki in the final.

Bronze medals went to Daria Bilodid of Ukraine and Urantsetseg Munkhbat of Mongolia.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 48kg - Semifinal - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo reacts after winning REUTERS/Hannah Mckay



Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Women’s 48kg - Bronze medal match - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Daria Bilodid of Ukraine reacts after winning bronze REUTERS/Sergio Perez